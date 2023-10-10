Manhunt ends with dead suspect

Oct. 10—The manhunt for the suspect in a Garvin County shooting last week has apparently been found deceased.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced Tuesday an individual matching the description of the suspect involved in the shooting of the Cleveland County deputy last week in Garvin County has been found.

That individual was found deceased. No details about where the subject was found have so far been released.

Officials add the OHP, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal's, decided a secondary grid-search of the area was warranted. The search was conducted by an OHP Emergency Response and Tactical Team.

The manhunt for a week now was for Kameron Jenkins, 25, who during an attempted traffic stop Oct. 4 in a southern portion of Garvin County shot and injured Deputy Sean Steadman, who is assigned to a district drug task force.

A bystander in another vehicle, Gwaun Frierson, was shot and killed.

