Manhunt ends after escaped prisoner ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ captured on the Coast

Convicted killer Michael “Pretty Boy Floyd” Wilson was captured on the Coast Tuesday after he escaped from a state prison earlier this week that’s about three hours away from South Mississippi.

Wilson was captured in Harrison County, according to a Facebook post from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Wilson’s capture comes two days after Wilson broke out of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

It’s the second time Wilson escaped prison in the state. He previously broke out of Leakesville’s South Mississippi Correctional Facility in Greene County. He was found days later near Ocean Springs.

In 2015, Wilson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison for murders committed the year before in Biloxi and Gulfport, according to Sun Herald archives.

Details of the apprehension were not immediately available. MDOC will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. to provide the public with more information. It will be streamed live on their Facebook page.

The Sun Herald has reached out to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson for comment.