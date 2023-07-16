Manhunt ends for man facing murder charge in SC woman’s death, police say

The day after a woman was found stabbed to death inside her Midlands home, the search for a suspect ended with his arrest, the Sumter Police Department said.

Steven Michael Adams, 36, was charged with murder and other crimes Saturday, the day after 31-year-old Miranda Sexton’s body was discovered by her family, police said in a news release.

At about 7:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to call about Sexton’s death at her Henrietta Street home, according to the release. A car belonging Sexton was missing, police said.

Later Friday night, police said they identified Adams as a person who possibly had information about the stabbing death. The began to search for him and Sexton’s missing Hyundai Elantra, according to the release.

An area resident spotted Adams and the car at a Pinewood Road business, about 2 miles from Sexton’s home, and reported it to officers. They recovered the vehicle and had Adams in custody by 11:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

In addition to murder, Adams was charged with first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny ($10,000 or more), according to the release. Adams was also charged with petit larceny for an unrelated theft on July 7 from an Ashley Street home, police said. That’s about 2 miles from Sexton’s residence.

A motive for the deadly attack was not available. There was no word if Adams and Sexton knew each other prior, but police called it an isolated incident.

No other injuries were reported.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office was notified, and an autopsy to determine Sexton’s cause of death is scheduled.

Adams is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Information about any bond was not available.

Adams is also facing pending drug charges from two separate arrests in 2021, Sumter County court records show.