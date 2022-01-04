Manhunt ends peacefully in north San Angelo neighborhood; one person indicted

A suspect is placed in handcuffs after a manhunt by law enforcement officers on Fruitland Farm Court on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Jan. 4, 2022 UPDATE: A man who drove a motorcycle over 100 mph through north San Angelo, which kicked off a manhunt, has been indicted, according to records released Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

An indictment charged Jonathan Paul Jensen with evading arrest detention with a vehicle. During the pursuit, he drove over 100 mph in a 55 mph zone. A court date has been tentatively set for February.

Evasion is a third degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Oct. 25 UPDATE: A San Angelo man has been identified on Oct. 25 after a manhunt in north San Angelo, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Minutes before 1 p.m. Friday, troopers attempted to stop a 2009 Harley Davidson Motorcycle with expired registration on U.S. 87, near North Chadbourne Street. The driver, later identified as Jonathan Paul Jensen, 24, started "evading," the release stated.

Jensen left the Harley near Clearwater Street and continued running, initiating a manhunt in the area with police, troopers and Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies. They arrested him "near Fruitland Farm Court without incident," according to the release.

Jensen was arrested on suspicion of evading arrest detention with a vehicle. He was released from Tom Green County Detention Center Sunday on a $10,000 bond.

Original Story:

SAN ANGELO — One person is in custody after multiple law enforcement agencies converged Friday afternoon at the 2900 block of Highway 2105 searching for a man who fled authorities earlier that day, according to police radio communications.

At about 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, members of the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, San Angelo Police Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety could be seen searching for someone along Farm-to-Market Highway 2105.

A Standard-Times reporter on scene observed several law enforcement officials armed with shotguns. A drone could be seen sweeping through the air Friday as a K-9 unit arrived to canvass the fields.

Story continues

Multiple law enforcement agencies have converged at the 2900 block of Hwy 2105 searching for a man who fled authorities earlier Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

About 3 p.m., police radio communications said a person had been apprehended near Fruitland Farm Court. Law enforcement began leaving the area at 3:18 p.m. A reporter observed a man in handcuffs smoking a cigarette before being placed into a patrol unit.

The Standard-Times reached out earlier to the San Angelo Police Department for more information but have received no response as of 3:45 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Check back frequently for updates.

Law enforcement speaks with a person after a manhunt along Fruitland Farm Court in north San Angelo.

Others are reading: Methamphetamine investigation leads to federal charges in San Angelo, Brownwood, others

John Tufts covers enterprise and investigative topics in West Texas. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com. Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com. Colin Murphey is a photojournalist covering all things in West Texas for the San Angelo Standard-Times. Send him a news tip at CMurphey@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Manhunt in north San Angelo ends peacefully