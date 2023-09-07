Manhunt ends for suspect accused of using $11,000 in fake bills to buy 4 French bulldogs

ASHLAND - A Toledo man remains in custody after being found hiding in a cornfield in Ashland County, accused of using counterfeit money to buy four French bulldog puppies valued at $11,000.

The suspect, Andre L. Robinson Jr., 25, of Toledo, was found after an extensive organized search Wednesday that spanned both Holmes and Ashland counties, according to a news release from Holmes County Sheriff Timothy Zimmerly.

Robinson Jr. was captured and arrested without incident by Holmes and Ashland county deputies and the Loudonville Police Department around 7:24 p.m. Wednesday.

Drone team spotted suspect hiding in cornfield

He was found hiding in a cornfield on Ashland County Road 2575 near the intersection of Ashland County Road 175 by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team, according to Zimmerly.

The initial search for Robinson Jr. began on Tuesday around 11 p.m. when he fled as the driver of a vehicle that was stopped by the Loudonville Police Department on Ohio 39 just inside Holmes County, officials said.

Deputies searched for Robinson Jr. for several hours after he drove off but did not locate him at that time. The search resumed in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The deputies' investigation revealed that Robinson Jr. and a female passenger in the vehicle, Alajhia N.U. Williams, 27, of Toledo, were involved in a theft that occurred Tuesday evening on Township Road 130, Mechanic Township, in Holmes County, the news release said.

The pair allegedly purchased four French bulldog puppies valued at $11,000 and paid the victim with fake currency.

The victim was able to provide a description of the pair and their vehicle to deputies after the two fled with the puppies. The dogs were found safe in the vehicle at the time of the stop and were returned to the victim, police said.

Second suspect arrested and jailed

Williams was also arrested by deputies at the vehicle stop and remains in custody at the Holmes County Jail.

The sheriff did not say in the news release what charges the two are facing.

Zimmerly thanked all those who called and assisted deputies with this investigation and helped find Robinson Jr.

Deputies were assisted by the Loudonville Police Department, Ohio Highway Patrol Troopers and Aviation, Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, and Loudonville EMS.

This investigation is continuing, Zimmerly said.

