Manhunt ends with teen in custody after deadly stabbing, SC cops say

One person is dead, another is in critical condition and a teenager is in custody after a stabbing attack, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. Monday on McGee Court in Elgin, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s near U.S. 1, about 9 miles from Exit 92 on Interstate 20.

A manhunt for a 15-year-old male wanted for the stabbing ended at about 5:55 p.m., when he was taken into custody about 2 miles from the scene of the attack on Elginwood Drive, according to the release.

During the search, the sheriff’s office warned residents in the area to “stay inside with your doors locked,” because it believed the teen was still armed with a knife.

After he was taken into custody, Sheriff Lee Boan said “We have no reason to believe the public is in danger now that the only suspect is in custody.”

But one person is dead and another was critically injured, according to the release.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim who died. Further information on the surviving victim was not available.

There was no word on the victims’ connection to the teen, or their ages.

Information about a motive for the attack was not available.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Elgin Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the manhunt and investigation.

“Thankfully, with the team effort of multiple law enforcement agencies, we were able to get this suspect in custody before anyone else was hurt,” Boan said.