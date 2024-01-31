Manhunt escalates for hate crime suspect

ST. LOUIS – A brutal attack on a transgender victim in St. Louis just made national television, appearing in the latest episode of FOX’s “America’s Most Wanted.”

It’s a crime caught on a Metro bus security camera in April 2023 and available on the FBI’s Most Wanted page.

The feds are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect caught on video in a vicious beating of a transgender victim. The suspect kicked and punched the victim nearly two dozen times and also pulled a gun on them.

“This is very disheartening to everyone,” Metro Security Chief Kevin Scott said. “We’re doing everything we can to partner with law enforcement to provide them with everything that we have within our capabilities to insure that they’re positioned to solve this case and now we just need the public to come forward.”

One identifying key could be on the suspect’s arm. It appears to be a long scar on his right forearm.

The part of town where it happened may also be a key to solving the case. It’s the corner of Grand and Chippewa at the northern edge of the Dutchtown neighborhood, where the FBI says the suspect boarded the bus.

“…felt like it was an opportunity he could take because no one’s going to care that he’s beating up on this trans person, and that sucks,” Izzy Baker, spokesperson for the advocacy group Metro Trans Umbrella Group (MTUG), said.

Baker believes someone knows who the suspect is, adding, “I think someone should come forward and bring him to justice because when it’s all said right is right and wrong is wrong. If it was your granny he had beat up on, you would turn him in. So what’s the difference?”

You can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

If the video evidence isn’t impressive enough, Metro security says its camera network is improving.

“We’re probably between 1,100 and 1,200 cameras now and at the conclusion of the secured platform plan, the gating of all the platforms on Metrolink, we’ll be north of 2,000 cameras. It’s going to be very difficult to go anywhere on metro transit property or on vehicles and not be captured on video,” Scott said.

