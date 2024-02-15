Manhunt finds Fall River man who missed trial date on child pornography charges

FALL RIVER — Scott Fontaine, the Fall River man who skipped out on the start of his trial on sexual abuse and child pornography charges, setting off a local manhunt, has been found and arrested.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office stated that Fontaine, 48, never showed up in court for his scheduled jury trial at Fall River Superior Court on Monday.

He was scheduled to face indictments charging him with indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of 14, posing/exhibiting a child in the nude and possessing child pornography.

Fontaine had posted $10,000 cash bail and was free while his case was pending.

After he failed to appear, Judge Renee Dupuis issued a warrant for Fontaine’s arrest.

State and local police made significant efforts to locate him, the DA's office stated. On Wednesday afternoon, members of the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and Fall River Police Department found Fontaine in Fall River and took him into custody.

In a hearing on Thursday, Dupuis revoked Fontaine’s bail. He is being held in jail pending his trial, which will now start March 13.

