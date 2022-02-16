🌱 Manhunt For Gas Station Shooter + COVID Test Sites Closing

Happy Wednesday, neighbors! Here's what's happening in town today.

First, today's weather:

Periods of sun. High: 71 Low: 59.

Here are the top three stories in Birmingham today:

A manhunt is underway in Birmingham after a shooting occurred at a gas station. According to Birmingham police, they are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station on Oporto Madrid Boulevard and they are conducting an intense search for the suspect near the Birmingham airport. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. (WVTM13 Birmingham) Four Jefferson County COVID-19 test sites will soon be closing, including the Cathedral of the Cross A.O.H. Church of God in Birmingham. Jefferson County Department of Health officials said the Gardendale and Midfield locations will close Friday, Feb. 18. The Hoover and Center Point locations plan to close on Saturday, Feb. 19. (Alabama's News Leader) Birmingham Restaurant Week 2022 Winter Edition is returning and will run from Feb. 17 through 26. The event is organized by Style Advertising and James Little and features locally-owned Birmingham-area restaurants, food trucks, and bars. The week will feature incredible deals and include both dine-in and take-out options. (Bham Now)

From our sponsor:

Today's Birmingham Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

Today in Birmingham:

Career Fair At ResCare of Birmingham (10:00 AM)

Couples Crochet At University of Alabama at Birmingham (6:30 PM)

From my notebook:

What's going on with the $32 million LED light display in downtown Birmingham? The "Big Build" bridge contractor is currently working to fix a "major glitch," reports WVTM13. (WVTM13 Birmingham)

A Jefferson County judge has issued $3.2 million verdict against the City of Birmingham in connection with a 2020 police chase crash that injured five people. (AL.com)

Calling all prospective homeowners: These seven homes in nearby Bessemer and Helena have just been listed for sale. (Birmingham Patch)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

Add your event

For sale:

Loving the Birmingham Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

That's it for today. I'll see you soon!

— Kayla Harrison

About me: Kayla Harrison is a Writing Arts professor, as well as a freelance writer for content creation agency Lightning Media Partners. In her free time, you can find her listening to podcasts, writing poetry, and visiting local coffee shops.

This article originally appeared on the Birmingham Patch