Manhunt at Hauser Lake focused on two fugitives

Aug. 17—Multiple law enforcement agencies are swarming the woods near Hauser Lake just across the Idaho border to find a man and woman wanted out of Kootenai County.

Spokane County and Kootenai County deputies, as well as the U.S. Marshals Service, are searching in thick conifer forest west of Hauser Lake, about a mile from the Washington border.

Michael Leigh, a supervisory deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service, said the manhunt is for Theodore E. Harper and Taylir M. Jacobs. Officials are using a drone to aid in the search.

Records indicate Harper is 36 and a Coeur d'Alene resident. Jacobs is 32 and was last listed as a resident of Post Falls.

Harper has been on probation since February, but had a bench warrant out for his arrest for suspected burglary and eluding police. He is also suspected of grand theft, according to Kootenai County Sheriff's records. Jacobs also is wanted on suspicion of grand theft and burglary.

No additional details were immediately available.

This story is developing.