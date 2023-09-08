Video shows murder suspect on the run after escape from DC hospital

CCTV footage released by police shows a murder suspect on the run after escaping from a hospital in Washington DC.

A manhunt was launched after Christopher Haynes, 30, escaped custody at George Washington Hospital.

The 30-year-old was last seen at around 3.30pm on Wednesday in the area of the hospital in the 900 block of 23rd Street.

The footage, captured shortly after his escape, appears to show Mr Haynes climbing into a fenced-in yard.

At a press conference, acting DC police chief Pamela A. Smith confirmed Mr Haynes escaped when he was transported to hospital after complaining of a pre-existing ankle injury during his booking process.

Christopher Haynes (DC Police Department)
Christopher Haynes (DC Police Department)

While an officer was changing his handcuffs at the hospital, Mr Haynes physically assaulted the officer and fled from the scene, Ms Smith said.

Mr Haynes is described as a black male, six-feet-tall, approximately 205 pounds with a medium brown complexion, with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The 30-year-old was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray shorts underneath a white body suit.

Police said Mr Haynes had black handcuffs hanging from his right wrist when he escaped the hospital.

Murder suspect Christopher Haynes is seen in surveillance video after his escape from a DC hospital (Washington Metropolitan Police Department)
Murder suspect Christopher Haynes is seen in surveillance video after his escape from a DC hospital (Washington Metropolitan Police Department)

George Washington University cancelled all evening events and activities on Wednesday, with Mr Haynes believed to be in the area.

Staff at the university were advised to hold classes remotely.

University officials also advised the school community to “exercise caution when moving around the Foggy Bottom Campus.”

A police presence is still expected in the area as the search for Mr Haynes continues.

Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to Haynes’ arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Police have warned people not to engage with Mr Haynes if he is spotted.

