Manhunt for inmate who escaped work detail in Haralson County

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped while on work detail in Haralson County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Michael Kirk Chappell, 53, allegedly walked off a special detail in Tallapoosa, Georgia on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the detail officer who notified the command staff believed Chappell escaped just before 11 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials said Chappell was in custody for probation violation for charges of theft by taking, criminal trespass, entering auto, and failure to appear for deposit account fraud.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Chappell was last seen wearing an orange shirt and orange pants. He is described as five feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

If you see Chappell or know of his whereabouts, authorities said do not approach him. Call 911 or contact the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office at 770-646-2011.

Haralson County deputies remind anyone who harbors or helps Chappell can and will be charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

IN OTHER NEWS:







