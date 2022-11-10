Manhunt for inmate who escaped from Midlands jail

A search is underway for a man who escaped from a Midlands Jail, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The man’s name was not released, but the sheriff’s office described him as 5-foot-10, 160-pound man with gray and black colored hair.

The escaped inmate also has a large tattoo of the name “Melissa” on the right side of his neck, and was last seen wearing dark clothing, according to the sheriff’s office.

There’s a search for this man who escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

Information about how the inmate escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center was not available.

There was no word why the man was arrested and what charges he was facing.

The sheriff’s office did not say if the man is considered dangerous, but it asked anyone who sees the escaped inmate not to approach him, and also to immediately call 911.

There is a large law enforcement presence involved in the hunt for the man.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.