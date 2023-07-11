Manhunt for inmate who escaped from Richland County jail

A search was underway Tuesday for an inmate who escaped from a jail in Columbia overnight, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Charles Kenneth Meador, 38, escaped from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said. Meador was last seen at a 3 a.m. count of inmates, but was not found at the next count, according to the sheriff’s department.

Information about how Meador got out of the jail was not available.

No injuries were reported in Meador’s escape, sheriff’s department spokesperson Veronica Hill told The State.

The sheriff’s department described Meador as a 5-foot-8, 160-pound man with brown hair and blue eyes.

Meador had been held at the jail since an April 9 arrest, Hill said. Meador was charged with use of a vehicle without permission, grand larceny ($5,000 or more), and resisting arrest, according to Hill. He was also being held on a receiving stolen goods charge from Lexington County, jail records show.

There is no indication that Meador is armed, Hill said.

Anyone who sees Meador is told to use caution and not approach the escaped inmate. Instead, they are asked to immediately call 911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.