Manhunt intensifies for suspect accused of killing bystander, shooting deputy
Manhunt intensifies for suspect accused of killing bystander, shooting deputy
Manhunt intensifies for suspect accused of killing bystander, shooting deputy
Five people were wounded Tuesday night and a search is still ongoing for the suspect.
The Supreme Court is poised to decide whether a pair of state laws are allowed to reshape the ability of social media companies to control what does — and doesn't — appear on their platforms. Last week, the Supreme Court decided that it would hear the pair of cases, which revolve around Republicans crafting state-specific laws that order platforms to keep their hands off of some social media posts. Since the early days of the Trump administration, Republicans have accused social media companies of deliberately suppressing conservative viewpoints.
Here's how the new Google Pixel 8 Pro compares to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on the spec sheet.
Here's how the new Google Pixel 8 compares to two close rivals, the Apple iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S23, on paper.
The noted DJ and prolific interviewer's session with Duane "Keefe D" Davis was pivotal to the long-dormant case.
A Florida-based company called X Social Media has accused X Corp. of trademark and service mark infringement, obviously for the use of the letter "X."
Russ Francis made the Pro Bowl three times with the Patriots and won Super Bowl XIX with the Niners
Taylor Swift's appearance at Travis Kelce's NFL game has some accusing them of faking a romance.
See what the hype is about.
You’re shifting gears to head into the weekend, so here are the top five political stories worth remembering this week.
French antitrust authorities conducted a surprise raid on a graphics card company this week — and reports say that company was NVIDIA.
Federal regulators have accused the e-commerce giant of using illegal anti-competitive practices. The future of the digital economy could hinge on the outcome.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie accused former President Trump of being afraid to defend his record against fellow Republican opponents and “ducking” them.
The US Department of Justice has sued eBay for selling or distributing ‘hundreds of thousands’ of products violating EPA regulations.
Cher reportedly did not want son Elijah Blue Allman to reconcile with estranged wife Marie Angela King.
The Department of Justice raked eBay over the proverbial coals today, accusing the online retailer of "unlawfully selling and distributing hundreds of thousands" of products that threaten the environment and public health. In a statement on Wednesday, the DOJ said it's suing eBay for distributing restricted and mislabeled pesticides, defeat devices that mess with vehicles' emissions controls and paint thinners that contain methylene chloride. The agency's lawsuit alleges that eBay did so in violation of the Clean Air Act and other laws that regulate toxic substances.
Check out our latest position preview for 2023-24 fantasy basketball drafts, the shooting guards.
The U.S. has the highest rate of single parenthood anywhere in the world. Some researchers say family structure is an underappreciated source of many of America's thorniest problems.
The Federal Trade Commission made its big move against online shopping giant Amazon on Tuesday, accusing the company of illegally stifling competition on its way to becoming a ubiquitous retail presence and one of the world's most valuable companies. Attorneys general from 17 states joined the FTC in the lawsuit, alleging that Amazon leverages a "set of interlocking anticompetitive and unfair strategies" to maintain a monopoly. "The complaint sets forth detailed allegations noting how Amazon is now exploiting its monopoly power to enrich itself while raising prices and degrading service for the tens of millions of American families who shop on its platform and the hundreds of thousands of businesses that rely on Amazon to reach them," FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said.
Escaped fugitive Danelo Cavalcante was apprehended in southeastern Pennsylvania after a nearly two-week manhunt.