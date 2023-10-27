Manhunt for Lewiston mass shooting suspect Robert Card drags on

The manhunt for Robert Card dragged on Friday, more than 24 hours after he fatally shot 18 people and wounded 13 more inside a bowling alley and bar in Maine.

For a second day in a row, residents across Lewiston hunkered down in their homes, locking their doors and closing their curtains while officers spanning multiple law enforcement agencies — among them agents with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — continued their search for 40-year-old Card.

Their efforts on Friday grew to include dive teams and aerial searches of the Androscoggin River, specifically near the Lisbon boat launch, where Card’s white Subaru was found abandoned. His 15-foot boat, typically docked in the area, was notably absent and remains unaccounted for, police said.

Michael Sauschuck, commissioner of the Maine Department of Public Safety, told reporters that authorities have so far received more than 530 tips, many of which were investigated overnight.

“We are on 24 hours, and we will be, until the suspect in this case is brought to justice,” he said.

Card is currently facing eight counts of attempted murder in connection with the carnage that unfolded Wednesday night at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Just-in-Time Recreation, a bowling alley a few miles away. Maine State Police Col. William Ross said 10 more charges will likely be issued as all 18 victims have now been identified by the state medical examiner’s office.

Shelter-in-place orders were expanded Friday to all of Androscoggin County, including Lewiston and neighboring Lisbon, as well as Northern Sagadahoc County. As a result, streets remained mostly free of cars while businesses and schools stayed shuttered, leaving an eerie silence over the grieving community, interrupted only on occasion by the wail of a police siren.

Fear sparked by the mass killing has also touched residents in cities far beyond Lewiston. Central Maine Community College and Bates College canceled classes. In Portland, officials opted to close down its public buildings, while Canada’s Border Services Agency issued an “armed and dangerous” alert to agents stationed along the U.S. border. In New York, every officer has received a photo of Card and some have been tasked with checking vehicles at bridges and tunnels leading into the city.

“We have the deepest appreciation for law enforcement officers who have responded from literally around this nation,” Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre said.

The attack started at Just-In-Time Recreation on Wednesday night. Police said the shooter burst into the bowling alley just before 7 p.m. and opened fire, forcing patrons, among them children participating in a bowling league, to take cover beneath tables and behind pins. Seven people — a woman and six men — were killed before the gunman fled into the night, according to authorities.

Less than 15 minutes later, numerous 911 calls started coming in from Schemengees Bar and Grille. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found one man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound outside the eatery and another seven dead inside the building. Three more people were pronounced at dead area hospitals shortly after the shootings, which have rattled residents across Maine.

The victims include 76-year-old Bob Violette, a retiree and youth bowling league coach, who reportedly died protecting his students from bullets. A father and his 14-year-old son who were bowling together also lost their lives in the shooting, as did Schemengees manager Joseph Walker, the son of Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker.

Sauschuck explained that to “be respectful of the victims and the families that we are working with, and the process within we work, we have to take our time,”

Much of Thursday’s search efforts were focused on a large property belonging to one of Card’s relatives in Bowdoin. His family has lived in the area for generations, leaving some concerned he will have the upper hand in navigating the densely wooded area. Investigators on Friday continued to search several homes potentially linked to the suspected shooter.

“There was a note at one of these residences,” Sauschuck said. “I’m not permitted to really talk about what that included.”

Law enforcement sources, however, told ABC News that the letter was addressed to Card’s son. They described it as a suicide note in which Card rambled on about his beliefs, included instructions on how to dispose of certain items and shared personal information including bank account details.

A firearms instructor who enlisted with the Army Reserves in 2002, Card had been battling mental health struggles as recently as the summer, according to a Maine law enforcement bulletin. Authorities said he was committed for two weeks after he reported hearing voices and threatened to shoot up the military base where he’d been assigned.

Authorities have warned residents against approaching Card, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

With News Wire Services