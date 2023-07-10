Manhunt map: Where authorities found fugitive Eric Abril in Rocklin after extensive search

Eric Abril was apprehended by law enforcement 36 hours into the manhunt for the escaped Roseville murder suspect who disappeared from the Sutter Medical Center early Sunday.

There were over 70 law enforcement personnel and 11 agencies who helped conduct the search for Abril. A timeline of the manhunt reveals that over the past day, the search took law enforcement through east Roseville, Rocklin and Granite Bay.

On Sunday afternoon, law enforcement searched Greenbrae Road after Abril was reportedly sighted in a backyard.

Sunday evening, officers searched Miners Ravine and Sierra College. Early Monday morning, an aircraft spotted movement east of Interstate 80 and officers searched a portion of Secret Ravine, a creek alongside the freeway, but the suspect was not found.

Eric Abril was first taken into custody after an April 6 shootout in Mahany Park. Officials said he killed a 72-year-old hostage and wounded the man’s wife and a California Highway Patrol officer.

According to the Placer County Sherriff’s Office, they has investigated 64 tips since the onset of the manhunt.

The Bee’s Daniel Hunt and Hanh Truong contributed to this story.