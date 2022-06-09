Manhunt for Midlands man who assaulted deputy during attempted arrest, sheriff says

A manhunt is underway for a Midlands man who escaped an attempted arrest by assaulting a deputy, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Law enforcement officers are searching for Shyhiem Tyriek Boyd after the 25-year-old Prosperity resident grappled with a deputy and ran away, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The incident happened at about 3 a.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of S.C. 34 and U.S. 176, according to the release. That’s about 4 miles from Exit 74 on Interstate 26.

The deputy was on patrol in the area and saw a Dodge Charger near the wood line of a pull-off area with its head lights off and a man inside, who was soon identified as Boyd, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy approached the car and while speaking with Boyd could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the release.

Boyd was asked to get out of the car and was found with marijuana in his pocket, prompting the deputy to attempt an arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

Boyd refused to comply with commands and jerked away while pushing the deputy, according to the release. As the two struggled they fell to the ground with Boyd on top of the deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy got free of Boyd and attempted to fire a taser, but Boyd ran away, according to the release. The deputy was not injured during the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office bloodhound tracking team was called to the scene, but efforts to find Boyd were unsuccessful, according to the release.

As the Deputy secured and searched the car, he found a handgun, according to the sheriff’s office.

Boyd was also discovered to have outstanding warrants for charges of breach of peace and malicious injury to property, Sheriff Lee Foster said.

Following the incident, Boyd also faces charges for possession of marijuana, assault and battery on a police officer while resisting arrest, unlawful carry of a firearm, and driving under suspension (3rd Offense), according to the release.

Anyone with information on Boyd is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-321-2222, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.