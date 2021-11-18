Manhunt for Midlands man wanted for attempted murder, sheriff’s office says

A search is underway for a Midlands man wanted for attempted murder following a shooting, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies are searching for Shaborn Davis, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The 20-year-old Camden resident shot another man multiple times Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 29-year-old gunshot victim was treated for his injuries, according to the release. Further information on his condition was not available.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m., near the intersection of Wateree Boulevard and Ballfield Road, the sheriff’s office said. That’s near U.S. 601/West Dekalb Street in Camden, less than a mile from Camden High School.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

“We do not have any reason to believe this was a random shooting,” Sheriff Lee Boan said in the release. “At this time, we believe the suspect and victim know each other.”

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on Davis, or know his whereabouts, to call 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Information can also be emailed to investigation@kershaw.sc.gov.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.