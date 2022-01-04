Manhunt Monday: Wichita Falls man wanted on assault charge

Trish Choate, Wichita Falls Times Record News
·1 min read

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is seeking the public's help with tracking down a Wichita Falls man wanted on a charge of aggravated assault.

Demetrion Combs
Demetrion Combs

Demeretrion Combs, 35, is a black man who is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds, according to a Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers media release.

Combs should be considered dangerous and is possibly armed, according to Crime Stoppers.

The authorities warn members of the public to never attempt to apprehend this man themselves.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $500 reward if a tip leads to his arrest and the board approves the reward.

If you have any information on the location of this fugitive, call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 24 hours a day.

The number for long distance callers is (800) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name when giving a tip, according to www.wfcrime.com.

More: Police respond to sexual assault report, both parties allege misconduct

