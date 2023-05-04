Manhunt in progress for man wanted on 27 felonies in Cherokee County
Cherokee County deputies are actively searching for a man wanted on 29 felony charges.
SWAT teams were in the area of Kellog Creek Road, where Hal Beaumont Beacham was spotted Thursday morning. Officers searched the area but didn’t find Beacham.
Beacham is wanted on multiple felony charges including theft by receiving stolen property, criminal damage to property, entering auto and theft by taking. He’s also wanted on multiple misdemeanor warrants.
Beacham is described as 5′11″ and 250 lbs.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.