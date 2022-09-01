Manhunt shuts down Ind. 39

Sep. 1—Police shut down Ind. 39 north of Lebanon during a manhunt Tuesday after a man wanted in connection to a car theft ran out of gas, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Dillon M. McDonald, 29, of Jasper, ran from police, who found him lying in a ditch to evade capture, according to court records.

McDonald's ex-girlfriend, who lives in Paoli, told police early Tuesday that he stole her car five days prior and was near Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Musgrave wrote in the affidavit.

A homeowner called 911 at about 1:30 p.m. to report that a suspicious vehicle was parked near her rural home along County Road 500 N. with two women in it and a man walking away from it, Musgrave wrote.

Musgrave reported that he spoke to the women and learned that the car had run out of gas and McDonald was walking along the nearby CSX Railroad tracks to get some. They said they'd been to Chicago, spent the night at a rest park, and were looking for gas money to return home, the affidavit states.

Lebanon Police Sgt. Ryan Williamson drove to C.R. 300 N. and Ind. 39 , where he saw McDonald walking southbound with bottles in his hands, but McDonald dropped the bottles and ran into a wooded area, despite Williamson's commands that he stop, according to the affidavit. Police believed McDonald may have been armed, based on reports from his ex-girlfriend, Williamson wrote in his report.

By that point, multiple sheriff's deputies, LPD officers and Thorntown Police Chief Frank Clark had joined the hunt, and McDonald did not struggle once they found him lying in a creek, according to the affidavit.

Police then reopened Ind. 39, drove McDonald's female companions to a restaurant, and gave them food while they waited for a ride, court records indicate.

McDonald is charged in Boone County with two misdemeanors: conversion and resisting law enforcement. As of press time Thursday, charges had not been filed against him in Orange County, home to Paoli, in relationship to the alleged car theft.