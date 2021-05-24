Manhunt suspect in SC, Missouri killings found ‘tired and thirsty,’ Chester sheriff says

Police in South Carolina have caught a manhunt suspect wanted in connection with a deadly crime spree in South Carolina and Missouri that left four people dead and others injured, officials said Monday.

Tyler Donnet Terry, 26, was taken into custody in a field of high weeds around 10 a.m. in Chester County, said Sheriff Max Dorsey.

Neither Terry nor law enforcement officers were injured, Dorsey said.

Tyler Terry is in custody. No shots were fired by any party. Everyone (including Terry) is safe. — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) May 24, 2021

Terry was caught near the small town of Richburg near Interstate 77, officials said.

Officials said Monday more than 300 officers had been positioned around Terry in the Richburg area after a confirmed sighting. Several roads, including S.C. 9, remain closed.

Operations are still taking place in Hwy 9 and Richburg Road with a strong perimeter of 200 officers.



Hwy 9 is open with only one lane East bound. Richburg Rd is only open to local traffic between Beaver Dam Rd & Hwy 9. This will be in effect for the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/HXn3xCS4Lx — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) May 24, 2021

Alleged crime spree in two states

The shooting spree that Terry is accused of began on May 2. He is charged with shooting two people in Chester County and killing a man in the city of York, according to investigators. Missouri police say Terry is a suspect in the killing of a doctor and one other person on May 15. Missouri police said Terry’s vehicle was seen in that state.

We are actively pursuing the suspect in the Hwy 9 & Richburg Road area.



Both Hwy 9 & Richburg Road have been shut down, and we are asking people in the area to lock their doors, secure their firearms, stay inside, and report suspicious activity around any trash cans, barns etc — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) May 23, 2021

Police from Chester County, York County, state and federal agents from the FBI, ATF and Homeland Security had been searching for Terry since early Tuesday morning after he fled during a police chase.

The driver in the police chase, Adrienne Simpson, 34, was caught and remains in jail.







Wednesday night, Terry was seen on video at a Chester business where he allegedly stole a gun, clothes and other items, police said.

Chester SC Sheriff: “So proud of officers”

Dorsey told reporters in an impromptu news conference near the scene, broadcast live Monday on television, that ATF agents found Terry hiding in a field.

“He was hiding in high weeds,” Dorsey said.

Terry did not resist, and was taken into custody without any officers or Terry sustaining injuries, Dorsey said.

“It was peaceful,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey said officers, including himself, made sure EMS gave Terry care. Terry received Gatorade and other nutrition, Dorsey said.

“He was tired, he was thirsty...” Dorsey said. “He had bug bites.”

Dorsey praised the work of the more than 300 officers from around South Carolina and the country involved in the search.

“I am so proud,” Dorsey said. “These men and women sacrificed, they put their own lives on the line.”

Dorsey praised the public and Chester County community for their assistance and patience during the search.

“For the community there was anxiety, frustration, and at times doubt,” Dorsey said in the news conference. “We thank the public for their help.”

Terry now faces court

Randy Newman, sixth circuit solicitor in South Carolina and top prosecutor for Chester County, said he was proud of the officers who worked for days to capture Terry.

“This was a team effort to take Mr. Terry into custody,” Newman said. “We at the solicitor’s office now stand ready to do our part.”

Kevin Brackett, 16th circuit solicitor and top prosecutor for York County, said his office will coordinate with Chester and Missouri officials on the charges against Terry.

“We are very thankful for the work of the officers who took Mr. Terry into custody,” Brackett said. “We will now review our case and work to ensure that justice is done.”

Prosecutors stressed Terry has been charged with crimes but has not been convicted and is presumed innocent.

William Frick, who was named Sixth Circuit Public Defender on Friday, said his office will represent Terry. Kay Boulware, an assistant public defender in Chester County, represented Terry on a pending June 2020 domestic violence case, Frick said.

“We at the public defender’s office in Chester County will be taking representation of Mr. Terry and making sure his Constitutional rights are protected,” said Frick, who had been deputy public defender until his appointment to the top slot when Mike Lifsey retired last week.

Geoff Dunn, a Rock Hill lawyer, has been appointed to represent co-defendant Adrienne Simpson in Chester County. Dunn declined comment pending Simpson’s first court appearance.

Simpson is charged with murder in Chester County and accessory to murder in York and Chester counties, according to police and court documents.

It remains unclear who will represent Terry or Simpson in York County.

It is unclear when Terry will be booked or make a first appearance in court. Law enforcement and court officials said it is likely Terry will need a medical evaluation before he can be taken to jail or prepared for a first court appearance.

Charged in two murders, suspect in two others and shootings

Terry is charged with murder in the May 2 shooting death of Thomas Hardin in the city of York. Simpson is charged with accessory to murder in that case.

Terry and Simpson also are charged in two separate shootings in Chester on May 2. One incident happened on Ehrlich Street and the other at the Taco Bell on J.A. Cochran Bypass.

Terry and Simpson are both suspects in May 15 murders near St. Louis. A male doctor and a woman were fatally shot in separate incidents an hour apart in Brentwood and University City, Missouri, which are suburbs of St. Louis, police said. The shootings happened after robberies and police in Missouri called Terry and Simpson, “a modern day Bonnie and Clyde.”

Update 5.20.21 - Two suspects identified. One in custody; one remains at large. Call CrimeStoppers with any case information. pic.twitter.com/DFBbzdGsJc — MajorCase St. Louis (@MajorCaseSTL) May 20, 2021

After last Tuesday’s police chase, Terry was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at three Chester deputies who tried to pull the car over. Deputies returned fire, but Terry and Simpson were not hurt. The deputies were not hit by the gunfire.

Terry and Simpson were both charged Friday with murder after South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents found the body of Simpson’s husband, Eugene Simpson, Wednesday night in a rural Chester County ditch. He had been shot to death.

Sightings, lockdowns all week

Several Chester and York County schools were under lockdown last week after sightings of Terry.

The FBI, York County Crimestoppers, and Midlands Crimestoppers had offered a combined $12,000 reward for information leading to the capture.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.