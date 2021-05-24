Manhunt suspect in SC, Missouri killings taken into custody, Chester sheriff says

Police in South Carolina have caught a manhunt suspect wanted in connection with a deadly crime spree in South Carolina and Missouri that left four people dead and others injured, officials said Monday.

Tyler Donnet Terry, 26, was taken into custody around 10 a.m. in Chester County, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff’s office.

Neither Terry nor law enforcement officers were injured in the capture, Suskin said.

Other law enforcement officials with Chester County and York County agencies who were assisting in the search confirmed to The Herald that Terry had been captured.

Tyler Terry is in custody. No shots were fired by any party. Everyone (including Terry) is safe. — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) May 24, 2021

Terry was caught near the small town of Richburg near Interstate 77, officials said.

Officials said through Monday more than 300 officers were positioned around Terry in the Richburg area after a confirmed sighting. Several roads, including S.C. 9, remain closed.

Operations are still taking place in Hwy 9 and Richburg Road with a strong perimeter of 200 officers.



Hwy 9 is open with only one lane East bound. Richburg Rd is only open to local traffic between Beaver Dam Rd & Hwy 9. This will be in effect for the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/HXn3xCS4Lx — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) May 24, 2021

Several roads were shut down during the search.

The shooting spree that Terry is accused of began on May 2. He is charged with shooting two people in Chester County and killing a man in York, according to investigators. Missouri police say Terry is a suspect in the killing of a doctor and one other person on May 15. Missouri police said Terry’s vehicle was near the scene.

We are actively pursuing the suspect in the Hwy 9 & Richburg Road area.



Both Hwy 9 & Richburg Road have been shut down, and we are asking people in the area to lock their doors, secure their firearms, stay inside, and report suspicious activity around any trash cans, barns etc — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) May 23, 2021

Police from Chester County, York County, state and federal agents from the FBI, ATF and Homeland Security had been searching for Terry since early Tuesday morning after he fled during a police chase.

Tyler Donnet Terry

Wednesday night, Terry was seen on video at a Chester business where he allegedly stole a gun, clothes and other items, police said.

Charged in two murders, suspect in two others and shootings

Terry is charged with murder in the May 2 shooting death of Thomas Hardin in York. Simpson is charged with accessory to murder in that case.

Terry and Simpson are also charged in two separate shootings in Chester on May 2. One incident happened on Ehrlich Street and the other at the Taco Bell on J.A. Cochran Bypass.

Terry and Simpson are both suspects in May 15 murders near St. Louis. A male doctor and a woman were shot and killed in separate incidents an hour apart in Brentwood and University City, Missouri, which are suburbs of St. Louis, police said. The shootings happened after robberies and police in Missouri called Terry and Simpson, “a modern day Bonnie and Clyde.”

Update 5.20.21 - Two suspects identified. One in custody; one remains at large. Call CrimeStoppers with any case information. pic.twitter.com/DFBbzdGsJc — MajorCase St. Louis (@MajorCaseSTL) May 20, 2021

After last Tuesday’s police chase, Terry was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot at three Chester deputies who tried to pull the car over. Deputies returned fire, but Terry and Simpson were not hurt. The deputies were not hit by the gunfire.

Terry and Simpson were both charged with murder Friday after Simpson’s husband, Eugene Simpson, was found shot to death by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents in a Chester County ditch Wednesday night.

The driver in the police chase, Adrienne Simpson, 34, was caught after the chase and remains in jail.

Sightings, lockdowns all week

Several Chester and York County schools were under lockdown last week after sightings of Terry.

The FBI, York County Crimestoppers, and Midlands Crimestoppers have offered a combined $12,000 reward for information that leads to Terry’s capture.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.