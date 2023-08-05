Manhunt for suspects after two Orlando police officers shot while stopping car linked to homicide

Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during an Orlando traffic stop involving a car linked to a homicide case.

The Orlando Police Department officers stopped a vehicle around 11pm Friday as part of an investigation of a Miami homicide and were shot by a suspect in the car, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a press conference early Saturday.

The officers, who were not immediately identified, were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, Mr Smith said.

The suspect carjacked another vehicle and police pursued, but did not immediately catch the suspect. A search for two suspects was ongoing early Saturday, Mr Smith said.

“This is a sad day for our department,” Mr Smith said. “For the suspects out there, we will find you and you will be brought to justice.”

At around 9.30am local time, Orlando Police put out a press release advising of a large police presence in the 5900 block of Caravan Court that is connected to the search for the shooting suspects.

WESH reported that officers were seen walking into a Holiday Inn, where guests were forced to evacuate their rooms amid “loud sounds”.

A news conference was scheduled for 12.30pm.