Manhunt on for third adult in connection to toddler's OD death

Feb. 26—A manhunt is on for the third adult present during the fentanyl use that led to the death of a toddler last year at a Londonderry truck stop, authorities said.

The U.S. Marshal Service, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Londonderry police said Dana Dolan, 24, is a fugitive and wanted on charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

A reward of $2,500 is available for information leading to his arrest.

Authorities have said that Dolan was on hand last November when a 21-month-old toddler died from a fentanyl overdose. Her parents and Dolan were apparently sleeping in a pickup truck at the truck stop after inhaling fentanyl, authorities have said.

At some point, the girl got access to the drugs. The discovery of her lifeless body prompted the parents to take action such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but that didn't stop the father, Mark Germania, from taking a cigarette break while doing the CPR, according to previous reports.

The mom, Shawna Cote, allegedly tried to throw away evidence in the case.

Both Germania and Cote were arrested Tuesday and remain jailed awaiting trial.

Dolan is believed to be in the Tilton-Laconia area, where he has friends and family, the U.S. Marshal Service says.

Anyone who helps him avoid arrest could be subject to criminal prosecution, Londonderry police said. Police said Dolan is 6-feet tall and 130 pounds. He has blond hair, blue eyes and a chest tattoo.

Anyone who sees someone resembling Dolan should call 911.