Manhunt underway for two who fled Lexington, SC, apartment where man was shot: Police

A search is underway for two men after another man was shot at an apartment complex, the Lexington Police Department said Sunday.

The shooting happened in building 500 of the Old Mill Apartments, police said. That’s on East Main Street, near Lexington Mill Pond and about two miles from Exit 58 on Interstate 20. There was no word on when the gunfire was reported.

The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital, police said. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Lexington police are investigating a shooting.

After the shooting, two men dressed in all black clothing ran from the complex and left the area, according to police.

“The area is now safe and investigators will be on this scene for several hours,” police said on Twitter.

There was no word about the wanted men, if one or both fired shots, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Any area residents that have security video, witnessed the shooting or who have information are asked to call police at 803-359-6260, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

There was another shooting in Lexington County overnight.

About five miles away, there was a shooting in front of a Waffle House on South Lake Drive where two people were shot and one of them died, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office told The State.