Manhunt under way near Trails to Christ Cowboy Church late Monday night

Dec. 4—A man hunt is under way in the 10 p.m. hour Monday evening for two armed suspects who stole an automobile and fired shots at an individual who tried to stop them, according to information provided by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.

The incident took place in the 5000 block of U.S. Highway 79 West, near Trails to Christ Cowboy Church Monday night.

There were no injuries in the incident and the stolen vehicle was found abandoned near the church.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 units are currently searching for the suspects.

Cherokee County sheriff Brent Dickson urged all residents in the area to make sure their doors are locked, and if any suspicious activity is observed to phone 911 immediately.