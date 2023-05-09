Manhunt underway for 2 convicts who escaped Pennsylvania prison without notice for 19 hours

A manhunt is underway for two inmates who officials say escaped from a Pennsylvania prison.

The inmates were gone for 19 hours before Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center officials knew they were missing.

Ameen Hurst, 18, who is charged with shooting and killing four people, and Nasir Grant, 24, jailed on drug and weapons charges, allegedly cut a hole in a fence to escape Sunday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

