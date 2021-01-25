Manhunt underway for 2 escaped Arizona inmates

A manhunt is underway for two Arizona inmates who escaped from a prison complex over the weekend, authorities said.

John Charpiot, 49, and David Harmon, 61, were last seen at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence on Saturday, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections. The men were unaccounted for by the time the prison’s 8:30 p.m. headcount.

Charpiot was serving a 35-year sentence for a 2011 conviction of child molestation and sexual abuse. Harmon was sentenced to 100 years in prison the following year after being convicted on kidnapping and second-degree burglary charges, the department said

Both men, who were considered “medium-custody” inmates, are considered dangerous as authorities attempt to find them.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Sunday that he, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, have authorized rewards of $35,000 per inmate for information that would lead to their capture.

“Last night, 2 inmates escaped from the state prison in Florence, AZ,” Ducey tweeted. “Law enforcement will work non-stop to locate and apprehend them.”

The state’s department of corrections called the capture of Charpiot and Harmon its top priority and says it has dedicated all available resources, including the fugitive apprehension unit and dog tracking team, in the search effort.

Anyone with possible information on the men is encouraged to contact the state’s silent witness tip line at 480-948-6377.