Manhunt underway after 70-year-old couple killed at Massachusetts home

A manhunt is underway in Massachusetts after a married couple were stabbed and “bludgeoned to death in their home” in Marshfield, a town about 30 miles southeast of Boston, officials said Wednesday.

Police are looking for Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, in connection with the killings of Carl and Vicki Mattson, who were both 70, County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference.

“Keeley was acquainted with the Mattsons,” Cruz said of the 27-year-old, who officials said also goes by the nickname “Crispy.”

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence. This appears to be a targeted attack,” Cruz said.

Cruz said it was not yet clear when exactly the attack unfolded.

Police in Marshfield were initially called to the Mattsons’ home to perform a well-being check at around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night, the district attorney’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

When they arrived, officers with the Marshfield Police Department discovered the bodies of a man and woman who appeared to have been bludgeoned and stabbed, it said.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into the incident after being contacted by the Marshfield Police Department. Detectives developed probable cause and identified Keeley as a person of interest in the double homicide, the district attorney’s office said.

Keeley was last known to be driving a 2019 black Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. The vehicle was located Wednesday afternoon without Keeley or anyone else inside, it said.

Officers near the scene of the double murder in Marshfield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. (NBC10 Boston)

Authorities have asked anyone with information on Keeley’s potential whereabouts to come forward.

The person of interest may have changed his appearance, possibly dying his hair red, Marshfield Police Chief Phillip Tavares said during Wednesday’s news conference.

“If you have any idea where he may be, please call 911 and report it to us,” Tavares said.

A lawyer representing the Keeley family told NBC Boston in a statement that the Massachusetts State Police “have been given the full cooperation of Mr. Keeley’s family.”

“The events that are alleged to have occurred are shocking and truly devastating to all involved,” the statement said. “Our hearts go out to the entire Mattson family for their loss.”

The State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause and manner of the victims’ deaths.

