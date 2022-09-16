Manhunt underway in Alexander County after suspect runs from deputies, sheriff’s office says

A manhunt is underway in Alexander County for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Richard Pennell ran from them in the Ellendale community after a short chase. When he took off, deputies said he possibly grabbed a handgun.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty is on the scene as the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, along with troopers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, search for Pennell near Mountain Ridge Church Road and All Healing Springs Road west of Taylorsville.

Pennell is reportedly wanted by authorities for probation and parole violations.

