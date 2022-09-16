Manhunt underway in Alexander County after suspect runs from deputies, sheriff’s office says

A manhunt is underway in Alexander County for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Richard Pennell ran from them in the Ellendale community after a short chase that ended in his father’s driveway. When he took off, deputies said he had something in his hand. It’s not clear if it was a weapon.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, along with troopers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are conducting a search for Pennell near Mountain Ridge Church Road and All Healing Springs Road west of Taylorsville.

Breaking Alexander Co- a manhunt is underway in the Ellendale community for a man considered armed and dangerous. Deputies say they have warrants for him and he took off when they tried to pull him over this morning. Watch channel 9 eyewitness news for updates. pic.twitter.com/glwHtnoGKK — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) September 16, 2022

A large law enforcement presence responded to the area as officers used bloodhounds and a Highway Patrol helicopter to try and find the suspect.

As a precaution, students and others were kept indoors at a nearby elementary school.

“It’s not only dangerous for the individual, but it’s also dangerous for the officers,” Sheriff Chris Bowman said.

Richard Pennell is reportedly wanted by authorities on warrants for breaking and entering and failure to appear in court.

Wade Pennell, the father of Richard Pennell, told WSOC that he doesn’t think his son will be caught.

“He’s just wild. He’s got his own life to live,” Wade Pennell said. “He ain’t really done no bad nothing. Driving charges and he has been in prison before.”

The father also said his son is not a danger to the community.

“He (isn’t) dangerous,” Wade Pennell said. “Not that I know of anyway. He ain’t never hurt nobody.”

Authorities will continue to patrol the area, the sheriff said.

Richard Pennell has a criminal history, which includes possession of a firearm by a felon.

This is a developing story. WSOC is a news partner of The Charlotte Observer.