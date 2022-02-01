UPDATE: Suspect in Bossier City police chase arrested on Barksdale Air Force Base

Staff Reports
·2 min read

UPDATE Jan. 31, 6:00 p.m.: In cooperation with local agents, the 2d Security Forces Squadron apprehended Henry trespassing on Barksdale Air Force Base.

Base Security Forces employed K-9 units and drones in their search of unimproved areas of the installation where he was captured.

Original story: Local authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for, Bobby Henry, III, who has several warrants for auto thefts and burglaries in Bossier Parish and Texarkana, Texas.

Detectives with the Texarkana Texas Police Department say Henry 29, and Chelsea Remedies, 23, are wanted for the theft of a brown Honda Civic and for stealing a purse from an elderly lady at the Wal-Mart in Texarkana on Jan. 29. The pair is also wanted for a string of thefts from the Lowes, Home Depot, and Academy Stores in that area.

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office say the pair drove to Bossier City and pawned some of the stolen items at a local pawn shop on Jan. 27.

Then on Jan. 29, Henry and Remedies are believed to be involved in a vehicle robbery on Bellevue Road in Haughton.

On Monday, the suspects were spotted driving the stolen vehicle by a Haughton Police officer, who then initiated a vehicle pursuit.

After a short pursuit on the roadway, the two then drove the stolen vehicle off-road into the woods, where they crashed into a tree near Union Texas Road and Barksdale Air Force Base.

Bobby Henry III

Remedies was immediately taken into custody, but Henry fled the scene on foot. Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Haughton Police Department, Drones, K-9 Units, Medics, and Security Forces from Barksdale were on scene, all searching for Henry.

Henry was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, black pants, and no shoes. Detectives are asking for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Henry to please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 956-2203.

In other news: Teens arrested in connection with the murder of 17-year-old in Shreveport

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: UPDATE: Suspect in police chase arrested on Barksdale Air Force Base

