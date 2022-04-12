Manhunt underway for Brooklyn subway shooting suspect as authorities seek video evidence

Rocco Parascandola, Clayton Guse and Larry McShane, New York Daily News
·1 min read

NEW YORK — The New York Police Department canvassed a Brooklyn neighborhood for video footage Tuesday as investigators hunted the fugitive gunman who slipped away after shooting 10 passengers on a crowded morning subway train, sources told the New York Daily News.

Police launched an immediate hunt for footage from above-ground cameras, both city-owned and privately owned, as the search for the fugitive continued hours after the 8:30 a.m. shootings on a train beneath Sunset Park.

“We’re asking individuals to be very vigilant and alert,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul at a news conference three hours after the unprovoked attack where a total of 16 people were injured in the chaos, including five left in critical but stable condition.

“You’ll get more reports on specificity as the day goes on. This is an active shooter situation right now in the city of New York.”

A city source, without providing details, said police believed they had some video of the wanted man, although it remained unclear where he entered and departed the mass transit system. There was also speculation that the shooter fled into the subway tunnels used for the N/R lines.

NYPD officials say the cameras at the turnstiles and on the platforms at the 25th, 36th and 45th Street stations were not transmitting live feeds during the time of the incident, although it’s possible they were recording and investigators could still retrieve footage.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell described the suspect as a Black male, about 5-foot-5 and dressed in a green construction vest and a gray hoodie.

