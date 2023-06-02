Manhunt underway in Brooks County, sheriff says lock doors

Jun. 2—QUITMAN — A manhunt is underway in Brooks County for a suspect in a car theft, according to authorities.

Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey posted a message to Facebook at about 3 p.m. Friday asking people living between Quitman and the Dixie/Grooverville area south of U.S. 84 to lock doors to buildings and vehicles.

The manhunt is for a suspect in an auto theft, said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk, who sent personnel to Brooks County to help.

Pauk said the suspect had stolen a car from someone's yard and the car's owner followed, shooting at his own vehicle. The suspect jumped out of the car at one point and ran, Paulk said.

Personnel from the Lowndes and Brooks sheriff's offices, the Georgia State Patrol, police K-9 units and aerial drones are in the area and helicopters from the state patrol are on the way, Dewey said in the statement he posted.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.