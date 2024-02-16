Manhunt underway in Daleville after gunshots are reported

DALEVILLE, Ind. — A police manhunt was underway in Daleville on Thursday evening after gunshots were fired as officers tried to detain a suspect.

"Shots fired! Shots fired!" an officer loudly told dispatchers about 8 p.m.

He reported a man — described as about 6 feet 4 inches tall with a white beard and wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants — had fled on foot after efforts were made to detain him using an electronic stun device.

That suspect was said to be armed with a pistol, although it was not immediately clear, in dispatch traffic, who had fired gunshots. There were no immediate indications anyone had been wounded.

The man had apparently been a passenger in a vehicle that was later stopped by police. Its driver was reported to be in custody.

Some roads in the area were closed to traffic as the search was being conducted. There was discussion of bringing police dogs and an Indiana State Police helicopter to the scene to assist in the search.

Daleville and Muncie police, Indiana State Police and Delaware County sheriff's deputies were believed to be participating.

(This story will be updated.)

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Search underway for suspect after gunshots fired in Daleville