Manhunt underway after deputy shot, bystander killed in Garvin County

GARVIN, Okla. (KFOR) – A manhunt is underway in Garvin County after a Cleveland County Deputy was shot and a bystander was killed Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the male bystander was killed during an altercation between 25-year-old Kameron Jenkins and Cleveland County Deputy Sean Steadman near exit 60 on I-35.

The identity of the victim is unknown, as well as what led up to the shooting.

Steadman was shot in the neck and flown to an Oklahoma City hospital.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says Steadman is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities have been searching for Jenkins ever since.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Jenkins is currently on probation for a number of violent crimes, including Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Maiming, dating back to 2016.

He was released from prison in March 2023 for another Maiming charge dating back to 2019.

Officials say Jenkins should be considered armed and dangerous, and if spotted, you should call 911 immediately.

