Manhunt underway in Edgefield County

Nov. 28—The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday night it was searching the U.S. 25 South and Sweetwater Road area for the suspect of an ongoing investigation with several outstanding felony warrants.

The suspect's name is Trevonta Langford, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

"He is a black male approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall and 240 pounds and last seen wearing all black clothing," according to the release.

The Sheriff's Office is being assisted in this search by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, North Augusta Department of Public Safety, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

"The residents of this area need to be aware of this ongoing situation," according to the release. "Please contact the Sheriff's Office immediately if anyone matching this description is observed in this area."