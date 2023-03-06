Manhunt underway for escaped Georgia inmate who escaped from work detail

The search is underway for an inmate who escaped a Georgia state prison.

The Georgia Department of Corrections is searching for inmate William Knight.

Knight is currently serving an involuntary manslaughter sentence at the Baldwin State Prison.

Officials said Knight left his work detail in Hardwick and was last seen driving a grey Toyota Corolla with Georgia license plate ABN5644.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are asking the public to not approach Knight. If you know of Knight’s whereabouts call 911 or Georgia Corrections at 478-992-5111.

