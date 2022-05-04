Manhunt underway for escaped inmate, jail official
A manhunt is underway for Casey White, who was awaiting trial on a capital murder case, and jail official Vicky White after the pair vanished after leaving an Alabama jail on Friday morning. (May 4)
A manhunt is underway for Casey White, who was awaiting trial on a capital murder case, and jail official Vicky White after the pair vanished after leaving an Alabama jail on Friday morning. (May 4)
A manhunt is underway after an inmate and corrections officer went missing from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence Friday.
The search continues for two people after an Alabama correctional officer allegedly assisted with the escape of an inmate charged with capital murder. Fears mounted over the weekend when Vicki White, the assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County, Alabama, vanished Friday morning after she signed Casey Cole White, 58, out of jail, according to the local sheriff’s office. On Monday, however, authorities issued a warrant for Vicki White’s arrest, alleging she helped the inmate — who w
Aaron Stephens will spend more than a year in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon but was found not guilty in the 2017 murder case.
You've got a friend in these classic movies.
Roswell police have charged 12 people after dozens of people blocked an intersection last month.
Kim Kardashian is celebrating her dazzling night as Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala by carb loading! "The Kardashians" star took to Instagram to give fans an inside look at her after party fun, showing off the pizza and doughnuts she had waiting for her in her hotel room when she returned from fashion's biggest night. Her beau Pete Davidson was on hand to enjoy the treats, too! Kim, who donned a replica of Marilyn's famous Mr. President gown, reportedly lost 16 pounds to fit into the style.
STORY: According to a report from the Veracruz police, the migrants were from Nicaragua, El Salvador, Cuba, Ecuador, Guatemala and Honduras. 18 of them were minors.Locals realized the migrants were trapped after they heard screams coming from a truck that broke down, Red Cross worker Jorge Garcia told Reuters.Three migrants were taken to the hospital for dehydration.Police placed the migrants under custody of the National Migration Institute (INM), who will determine their legal status in the country.
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information on escaped inmate Casey Cole White and corrections officer Vicky White.
Daily walks between Duke's Jon Scheyer and Chris Carrawell brought them closer during the pandemic and led to a bond that now leads the program.
A viral video shows San Diego city workers heartlessly throwing away the bicycles and other possessions of homeless residents during an encampment abatement.
Alabama authorities say officer Vicky White and escaped inmate Casey White had a "special relationship" before the pair disappeared together.
Daniel Encinias stands next to his camping trailer in a New Mexico evacuation area and says he will rebuild his home torched by the largest wildfire burning in the United States. He just wants the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) to pay for it. The USFS has confirmed that one of its controlled burns went out of control early last month and later merged with another fire to become the second largest blaze in state history at 160,104 acres (65,000 hectares).
I hope government and industry will soon understand the relative safety and usefulness of medical marijuana and craft new rules.
We wouldn't expect anything less.
Dave Chappelle was attacked Tuesday night on stage, as he performed at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival.
A former University of Virginia lacrosse player is liable for fatally beating his girlfriend in 2010 and must pay $15 million in damages in a wrongful death lawsuit, a jury found Monday. George Huguely V is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the killing of Yeardley Love after being convicted of second-degree murder during a 2012 criminal trial. The lawsuit sought to hold Huguely civilly liable in Love's death and asked the jury to award $29.5 million in compensatory damages, plus $1 million in punitive damages.
Journalist and radio host Hunter Kelly reflects on Naomi’s legacy and one final conversation with the legend, who died just a day before her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame
You're not alone if you've noticed that eating asparagus makes your pee smell. In honor of National Asparagus Month in May, experts explain why.
Despite the confusing names and some confusing historical usage, there is a meaningful difference between four-wheel drive (4WD) and all-wheel drive (AWD).
"If he is sick and needs to come home early, they call me. If he has injured himself, they call me..."View Entire Post ›