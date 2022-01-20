Manhunt underway for escaped South Jersey prisoner

MAURICE RIVER TWP. - A search is reportedly underway this morning for a man who escaped custody at a state prison here.

The state Department of Corrections listed Peter Rusch as an escaped prisoner from Bayside State Prison on Thursday morning.

Rusch is described as a white man, with brown hair and hazel eyes and standing at six feet tall and 210 pounds.

He was sentenced in 2011 on a 17-year term for robbery and weapons charges in connection with a case in Ocean County. Rusch and another man reportedly attacked a man on the beach at Seaside Heights and held a knife to the victim's throat.

It was not immediately clear Thursday how Rusch escaped custody or where he might be hiding.

He was eligible for parole in two years.

