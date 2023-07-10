Manhunt underway for escaped ‘survivalist’ inmate with military training, PA cops say

Photo from the City of Warren Police Department

Photo from the City of Warren Police Department

A manhunt is underway in Pennsylvania for an escaped inmate who is considered armed and dangerous.

Michael Burham, a 34-year-old man charged with kidnapping and robbery, broke out of the Warren County Jail on July 6, according to a news release from state police.

Burham, who is also a suspect in a homicide case, reportedly used bed sheets to descend the jail’s walls, according to the Times Observer.

“He was last seen wearing a denim jacket, orange (striped) jumpsuit and orange Croc style shoes,” police said, adding that he may have changed clothes.

Following his escape, a search ensued in Warren but later grew to include surrounding areas.

Among the agencies taking part in the manhunt are the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Marshals Service, which is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to Burham’s capture. Warren County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward.

“Burham is a self taught survivalist with military training and he could be potentially held up in a wooded area,” police said, noting that he is thought to be “armed and dangerous.”

Members of the public are asked not to approach Burham, but to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Warren at 814-728-3600. He has tiger tattoos on his right bicep and left forearm, photos released by police show.

In a July 9 update, police said they discovered several campsites in wooded areas around Warren that may have been used by Burham, according to WNEP.

Burham was previously captured in South Carolina on May 24 following another large, multi-agency manhunt, according to police in Jamestown, New York.

He is considered a suspect in the killing of Kala Hodgkin in Jamestown, police said.

Hodgkin, a 34-year-old mother of three who “loved spontaneous adventures,” died on May 11, according to an online obituary.

A spokesperson for state police in Warren did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Warren is located in western Pennsylvania, about 100 miles south of Buffalo.

19-year-old rookie officer killed when fleeing suspect rams cop car, Vermont police say

2-year-old drowns after wandering away from nearby football field, Utah police say

Restaurant workers find videos on soccer coach’s phone of him raping boys, TN cops say