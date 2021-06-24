Manhunt underway as Florida officer 'critical' after being shot in head

Police in Daytona, Florida, initiated a manhunt on Wednesday night after an officer was shot in the head on duty, according to authorities.

The Daytona Police Department is offering a $100,000 reward for anyone with helpful information that could lead to the location of a suspect, 29-year-old Othal Wallace, according to a press readout. Multiple agencies are attempting to track Wallace, and as many as 500 officers have responded to the incident.

Authorities said Wallace shot the 26-year-old officer just before 9 p.m. after police were called to a suspicious incident in the Daytona area. Fellow officers later discovered the victim, and paramedics rushed him to the Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment.

The shooter fled the scene and remains at large. The department is not releasing the identity of the officer but requested the public "keep him and his family in your prayers," adding that he is out of surgery but remains in critical condition.

MIAMI RESCUE UNITS SEARCH FOR SURVIVORS AFTER PARTIAL APARTMENT BUILDING COLLAPSE LEAVES ONE DEAD

THREAD (2 OF 2): Othal Wallace may be in a gray 2016 Honda HRV with a California tag of 7TNX532.



Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/5Fwii8nNs7 — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 24, 2021

Body camera footage shows the undisclosed officer approaching a man near his vehicle and asking if he lives at the nearby residential complex.

Daytona Police Chief Jakari Young called the man a "coward" in a press briefing and said the man shot at the officer after he started speaking with him.

"Come on, man. Don't do this. Why are you asking me if I live here?" the man asked. The man is then seen struggling with the officer, who can be heard shouting, "Stop! Stop, man!" before a shot goes off.

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Volusia County, where the shooting occurred, is under lockdown until the suspect is found.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Police, Florida, shooting, murder

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location:



Manhunt underway as Florida officer 'critical' after being shot in head