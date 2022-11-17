Manhunt underway following deadly shooting in Lake Forest strip mall

Jacksonville homicide detectives are canvassing a Lake Forest neighborhood following a deadly shooting early Thursday.

Police were called to a strip mall parking lot on Palmdale Street just off Lem Turner Road and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

It happened outside Balla’s Caribbean Restaurant. No suspect information was provided by detectives on scene. Officers were working to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at (904)-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.







