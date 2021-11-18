Manhunt underway for former Baltimore County cop in kidnapping of kids in York, kidnapping in Cockeysville, police say

The manhunt is continuing for an ex-Baltimore County cop who allegedly kidnapped his two daughters from his estranged wife in Pennsylvania and went on the run, robbing a woman at gunpoint in York County, kidnapping someone in Cockeysville, and staying one step ahead of state and federal authorities for four days.

Thursday morning, Baltimore County Police announced on Twitter that Robert Vicosa had kidnapped someone in the area of Towson and Cockeysville. No additional details were provided; a news conference is scheduled for later Thursday.

Police in Baltimore County and York, Pennsylvania, continue to search for the armed Vicosa, who was fired from the department this year after a series of administrative charges. He’s on the run with his daughters, ages 6 and 7, and active duty Baltimore County officer Tia Bynum, York police said. The two cops have “a very close relationship,” York police spokesman Lt. Ken Schollenberger said.

Vicosa shared custody of the girls with his estranged wife, and allegedly assaulted her over 24 hours at her Pennsylvania home beginning Sunday. Police said she escaped to authorities. When they reached the home Monday, Vicosa and the girls were gone.

That launched the manhunt for Vicosa that has since extended into Baltimore County. Investigators said they initially traced Vicosa’s phone to the home of Bynum and questioned her, saying she was “less than forthcoming,” according to a York police spokesman.

They later returned to her home and found her gone.

On Thursday, Baltimore County Police said she accompanied Vicosa during the alleged kidnapping in Cockeysville.

This article will be updated.