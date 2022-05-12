Manhunt underway for gunman accused of shooting Korean women at hair salon in Texas

A manhunt is underway for a gunman accused of shooting three Korean women at a hair salon in Dallas, Texas.

Police said in a statement on Facebook that at around 2.20pm on Wednesday 11 May, Dallas police were dispatched to the Koreatown salon where “an unknown Black male dressed in all black walked into the business and began shooting”.

“Three female victims were shot and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police added.

The police said that the suspect is between 5’7” and 5’10” (170 - 178cm) and has a “thin build with curly, medium length hair and a connecting beard”, adding that he drove away in a maroon minivan.

The area where the shooting took place is called the Asian Trade District and is known as Dallas’ Koreatown.

NBC Dallas Forth-Worth reported that all of the victims were Korean women, including the owner, an employee, and a customer present at the salon at the time of the shooting.

A still image released by Dallas Police shows a shooting suspect running in a parking lot after allegedly opening fire in a hair salon (Dallas Police Departmemt)

The suspect drove away in a maroon minivan (Dallas Police)

More follows...