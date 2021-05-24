Manhunt underway for gunman in deadly NJ mass shooting

Gov. Murphy, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae are scheduled to provide an update on the mass shooting Monday morning.

Video Transcript

SARA BLOOMQUIST: A house party packed with guests evolves into chaos when gunfire erupts, killing at least two people and wounding a dozen more. Tonight, the shooter is still on the run. It is Sunday night, I'm Sara Bloomquist, along with Walter Perez. And the big story on Action News is the hunt for the gunman who opened fire on a house party in South Jersey.

WALTER PEREZ: That's right. Authorities arrived at the house in Fairfield Township late last night to find several people had been shot. Tonight, we're learning more about those victims.

SARA BLOOMQUIST: And those nearby in Bridgeton say they are shaken tonight. Action News reporter Jaclyn Lee is live for us now in Bridgeton with the latest on the ongoing investigation. Jaclyn.

JACLYN LEE: Sara and Walter, the 25-year-old victim's family confirm her name is Asia Hester. They are devastated tonight. Now, six of the shooting victims with more serious injuries were taken to Cooper University Hospital. Four of them are still there, and hospital officials are not releasing their conditions at this time. Now, police are still looking for that gunman as you guys said.

Chaos broke out Saturday night as a '90s themed birthday party went terribly wrong.

[AUDIO PLAYBACK]

- I've got three individuals with gun shot wounds. All possible DOAs.

[END PLAYBACK]

JACLYN LEE: Neighbors say they heard popping noises that sounded like fireworks.

JOERON PIERCE: We started seeing cops flying down the road, state troopers coming down this way, coroners. Helicopters in the air. And I'm like, this is nuts, man.

JACLYN LEE: Around 11:50 PM Saturday, officer's started piecing together that a mass shooting was underway at a home along East Commer Street. Officials reported a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were killed, 12 other adults were injured. John Fuqua says his nephew made it out alive.

JOHN FUQUA: And he was running for his life. He got on the ground. He had to crawl. He stepped over a dead body, a dead body that would eventually be a young man who he grew up with. He crawled over another young lady that was on the ground bleeding. It was carnage everywhere.

JACLYN LEE: Residents say the birthday party initially had hundreds of people. Trouble started when people from a different nearby party showed up.

JOHN FUQUA: It's almost like they trapped them in that yard. They didn't know which way to go.

BENJAMIN BYRD SR: Our community is tight-knit. Something like this reaches all of us in the town. All of us are heartbroken and devastated.

JACLYN LEE: Community leaders decided to proceed with their scheduled youth basketball game Sunday afternoon, seeing it as an outlet after what happened.

ALBERT KELLY: It's, I guess, the best thing to do where these young people can burn off some steam, get their frustration out. We have grief counselors here. It's not going to be easy, but we're going to get through this.

JACLYN LEE: And the community is definitely trying to move forward after what happened. Now, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will be hosting a press conference tomorrow at 10:00 AM in regards to this mass shooting. He will be hosting it with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's office, as well as the state attorney general. Now, New Jersey State Police have not released any information in regards to a motive or a suspect. They say all updates will be given tomorrow. We are live in Bridgeton, Jaclyn Lee, Channel 6 Action News. Sara.

SARA BLOOMQUIST: All right, Jaclyn, thank you. The 6 ABC app is your source for information as the search continues for the shooter or shooters, and as we get more information on the victims in this deadly mass shooting. We'll keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

