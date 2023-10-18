Manhunt underway after highway shooting injures two on I-95, police say

A manhunt is underway for the suspect Deputies say shot into another car on Interstate 95, as confirmed by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. The incident left two people wounded.

READ: St. Johns deputies searching for suspects’ car in I-95 shooting

According to the SJCSO, the incident unfolded when a red car pulled alongside another vehicle on I-95 in broad daylight and opened fire, causing injuries to two occupants.

The victims’ car crashed into the center guard rail, leaving a man shot and a woman injured from broken glass. The suspect’s car fled the scene, leaving behind a chaotic aftermath.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Nicholas Scarpa, a witness to the aftermath, expressed his astonishment at the audacity of the assailant.

“I saw a lot of forensic units, a lot of police officers, a white Mercedes with four or five bullet holes in the windshield,” recounted Scarpa in a conversation with Action News Jax.

The shooting and ensuing collision, which reportedly transpired at around 11:20 a.m., led to the complete closure of all southbound lanes of I-95 near County Road 210 and International Golf Parkway. Scarpa stated that they encountered significant delays, with traffic at a complete standstill for approximately 25-30 minutes.

“Broad daylight before lunchtime is kind of brazen to do a shooting,” Scarpa remarked, reflecting the shock shared by the community.

Action News Jax has learned that one victim remains in critical condition as a result of the incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Despite ongoing efforts, authorities have not yet made any arrests related to the case.

In response, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office issued a public warning, urging individuals not to approach the red car if sighted but instead to immediately contact 911. They are actively seeking assistance from anyone who may have been in the vicinity at the time and possesses information or video footage pertinent to the incident.

Scarpa expressed his hope for resolution: “I hope justice is served, and whoever was shot at is okay.”

Authorities continue to implore the public to aid in identifying and locating the people responsible.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.