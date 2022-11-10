Manhunt underway for man Atlanta woman says kidnapped, raped, carjacked her

Atlanta police are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman before stealing her car.

According to police reports, a woman told police that she had been kidnapped from a southwest Atlanta nightclub around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 28.

She was taken to a residence in Atlanta and raped, police reports say.

The woman told police that the man stole her white 2011 Lexus RX350 and several belongings.

Police have released surveillance photos of the man in the hopes the public can help identify him.

He is described as being between five feet, five inches and five feet, seven inches and 145 and 165 pounds. They say he has bumps under his eyes, a stubble beard and a receding hairline.

Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information.

Anyone who knows who the man is should call police at 404-546-2652.

